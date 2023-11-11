Los Angeles Lakers head coach Darvin Ham (L) and LeBron James (R) interact during the third quarter of the NBA game between the Orlando Magic and Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California, USA, October 30, 2023. Etienne Laurent, EPA-EFE.

LOS ANGELES -- LeBron James shook off an early injury scare to score 32 points and key the Los Angeles Lakers' 122-119 comeback win over the Phoenix Suns on Friday in his first taste of the NBA's new in-season tournament.

After a knock to his lower left leg had him hobbing briefly in the first quarter, the 38-year-old superstar settled in and produced another age-defying performance, helping the Lakers snap a three-game losing streak.

He connected on 11 of 17 shots from the field, including three of four from three-point range. He added 11 rebounds and six assists.

James was delighted not only with a first road win of the young season but with a victory in the Lakers' first game in the new in-season tournament -- a Cup-style competition that commissioner Adam Silver hopes will fire players' competitive instincts and give added interest to early season games with the promise of a trophy and prize money.

"It feels great because it's an in-season tournament win and we'll take that," James told broadcaster ESPN after the game. "We'll take that for sure. Y'all heard there's 500,000 (dollars) on the line, so we’re going for that. We're going for that."

Kevin Durant scored 38 points to lead the Suns, who led by as many as 14 on the way to a 63-55 halftime lead.

Austin Reaves' layup with 9:45 left to play gave the Lakers their first lead since the first quarter.

It was part of a 14-0 Lakers run, and Los Angeles were able to make the lead stand up.

"I think we just finally got sick of being out-rebounded," James said of the Lakers' improvement on the boards late in the contest. "We kept bodies in front of bodies.

"We finally started hitting our three pointers and that definitely helped us get back into game," added James, whose Lakers made 12 three-pointers -- nine of them in the second half.

