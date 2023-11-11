FEU's Alyzza Devosora attempts a hit against the Adamson Lady Falcons in the Shakey's Super League. Handout/SSL.



MANILA -- Far Eastern University is a win away from a bronze medal in the Shakey's Super League (SSL) Collegiate Pre-Season Championship.

This, after the Lady Tamaraws escaped with a hard-earned 25-20, 25-19, 12-25, 14-25, 15-12 win over Adamson University in Game 1 of their best-of-3 series for third place.

They squandered a 2-0 lead but recovered in the decider behind the heroics of Faida Bakanke and Chenie Tagaod for a 1-0 lead. Game 2 is on Saturday, with the Lady Tams looking to finish off the Lady Falcons.

Bakanke had 18 points on 17 kills while Tagaod added 12 points, including the final two kills of the game. They drew ample support from Gerzel Petallo and with eight points, while Christine Ubaldo and Zyra Danica Moraleshad six points each.

"Na-test yung character ng team kasi knowing na nung eliminations eh nanalo kami against Adamson so siguro, masyado silang naging complacent nung nakakuha ng dalawang sets kaya nawala ‘yung drive," said FEU coach Manolo Refugia.

"At least, na-test ‘yung maturity ng team bandang dulo at nakuha namin," he added.

FEU had swept Adamson when they played in the preliminaries, 25-20, 25-22, 25-20, and they appeared headed for another sweep before the Lady Falcons recovered behind Lucille Almonte, Lorene Toring and Maria Rochelle Lalongisip.

They raced to early starts in Sets 3 and 4 to set up a deciding set, where FEU won the first four points and zoomed to an 11-6 lead. Lalongisip brought Adamson within two, 11-13, before Tagaod came up with back-to-back clutch hits to secure the victory for the Lady Tamaraws.

Lalongisip, Toring and Almonte put up 15, 14 and 11 points, respectively, in the Lady Falcons’ foiled comeback.

Meanwhile, College of St. Benilde claimed the fifth spot while Ateneo clinched the seventh place after victories over separate opponents earlier in the day.

St. Benilde hacked out a 25-12, 20-25, 22-25, 29-27, 15-4 win over the University of the East while Ateneo escaped Arellano, 25-16, 20-25, 25-22, 22-25, 15-11.