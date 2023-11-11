MANILA -- Emilio Aguinaldo College is still in the hunt for a place in the NCAA Season 99 Final 4 after a 77-64 rout of Arellano University on Saturday morning at the FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

The Generals snapped a two-game losing streak and hiked their record to 8-7, still within distance of San Beda University (8-5) for the No. 4 spot in the league standings.

After building a 31-23 lead at the break, the Generals torched the Chiefs for 23 points in the third quarter to take complete control of the contest. They went on to lead by as much as 22 points on their way to handing Arellano its 12th defeat of the season.

King Gurtiza led the way for EAC with 23 points, six rebounds, two assists, two steals, and a block while Erlan Umpad added 12 points and six boards. The Generals shot 47.8% from the field and limited Arellano to just 30.3% shooting.

Jeadan Ongotan had 11 points and Ernest Geronimo added 10 for the woeful Chiefs, who are now 2-12 in the season. They are formally eliminated from Final 4 contention as well.