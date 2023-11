NU's Kean Baclaan. UAAP Media.

MANILA – Being tied for No. 1 in the UAAP Season 86 men's basketball tournament has not silenced National University's doubters.

This was the sentiment expressed by NU point guard Kean Baclaan after they racked up a 10th win on Saturday following a 76-65 rout of the University of Santo Tomas.

Baclaan had this to say as they seek eleventh win in the tournament and also the Final Four bonus.

"Sa akin, maglalaro lang kami nang may pride. 'Yan lang talaga 'yung pinakakailangan naming gawin. Sinasabi ng mga tao na 'di sila kuntento sa nararating namin ngayon. So ipapakita na lang namin sa kanila kung sino talaga 'yung NU Bulldogs," Baclaan said in the postgame interview.

Coach Jeff Napa, who spoke first to the media, has same sentiment as they use the "doubts" as motivation to prove themselves in the tournament.

"Every time kasi sinasabi ko sa kanila, 'we raise the bar.' Kung tingin ng mga tao medyo hindi pa rin gano'n ka-satisfy (sa results), eh wala na kaming pakialam doon. Kumbaga... parang lahat ng tao 'di nasa-satisfy na nandito kami. So parang 'di naniniwala, whatsoever," Napa said.

"So 'yun 'yung nagmo-motivate pa rin para sa amin na i-push... na puwede naman kaming mapunta sa gan'tong sitwasyon," he added.

Same as all teams, championship is the end goal, says Napa.

"Hindi namin puwedeng sabihin na may napatunayan na kami. Wala pa naman kaming championship, eh. 'Di pa kami nagcha-champion. So 'yun 'yung gusto naming patunayan, na subukan... Baka sakali, hindi bawal mangarap. So, tingnan natin."

The NU mentor vowed that they will be prepared for Adamson Soaring Falcons on Wednesday.