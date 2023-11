Eya Laure in action for Chery Tiggo against PLDT. PVL Media.

MANILA -- The Chery Tiggo Crossovers recovered from a sluggish start to hand PLDT only their second loss of the 2023 PVL All-Filipino Conference, Saturday at the PhilSports Arena.

The Crossovers struggled against PLDT's net defense at the onset but found their rhythm en route to a 14-25, 25-20, 28-26, 25-19 victory.

They improved to 6-1, moving to solo second in the league standings behind unbeaten Creamline (5-0). The High Speed Hitters, meanwhile, fell to 5-2.