PGJC-Navy's Christian Marcelino goes for a spike against Santa Rosa's Mark Baldos during their PNVF Champions League quarterfinals match Friday. Handout photo



PGJC-Navy swept Santa Rosa, 25-13, 25-16, 25-21, to become the first team to advance to the Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) Champions League men's semifinals Friday at the Philsports Arena.



"It's all about teamwork and communication," said Christian Marcelino, who led the Sea Lions with 14 kills.

"Confidence can play a big role for a team. I'm very thankful for my teammates because they do their roles, as well as our coaches."

Greg Dolor and Joeven dela Vega each scored 13 points for PGJC-Navy.

Coach Cecille Cruzada was satisfied with the way the Sea Lions are performing, as they picked up where they left off in sweeping Pool A of the tournament.

"So far, we are peaking," said Cruzada, who steered the military-based team to a third-place finish in the Spikers' Turf Open Conference recently.

Extending its perfect run to five matches, PGJC-Navy will face North Cotabato, a 25-23, 25-21, 25-21 win over Army Taguig City, for a place in Sunday's finals at 5:30 p.m. Saturday.

"We will give them a good fight," said G-Spikers coach Odjie Mamon on their semis duel with the Sea Lions. "We have reached this far by these players working hard."

John Vic de Guzman and Jao Umandal produced 14 points apiece, while Kim Malabunga had 13 points for North Cotabato.

Mark Enciso, meanwhile, scored 10 points for the Troopers.