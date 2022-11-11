Imus City pulled off a 20-25, 25-22, 25-23, 25-17 reversal of National University-Pasay to advance to the PNVF Champions League men's semifinals Friday at the Philsports Arena.

A team which was formed a week before the competition, the Cavite-based spikers played with a lot of intensity to avenge their 23-25, 29-27, 14-25, 25-27 loss to the Bulldogs in pool play.

"What we did is we studied their weaknesses," said Imus coach Sammy Acaylar. "I just told them to play and I'll take care of our team's strategies."

Madz Gampong, playing against his college team, delivered the goods for Imus, which will face the winner of the quarterfinals match between Cignal and Bacolod City in the semis.

"Gampong is Gampong. He is one of the best players before and who would have thought, he has a day job right now and he is still strong. I saw his potential and his jumping abilities," said Acaylar.

Together with Ronniel Rosales, Gampong won last year's inaugural Champions League gold for Team Dasma at the Lipa City bubble and hopes to do it again for Imus.

"Me and Ronniel have the heart of being a champion. It is in the mindset," said Gampong.

The other men's semifinal pits PGJC-Navy and North Cotabato at 5:30 p.m. Saturday. The gold medal match is on Sunday.