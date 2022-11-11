SSL: NU Lady Bulldogs top UST, book ticket to finals

The National University Lady Bulldogs sealed their spot in the Shakey’s Super League Collegiate Preseason Championship Finals after beating the University of Sto. Tomas Golden Tigresses, 25-23, 23-25, 25-21, 25-17 on Friday at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum.

After the Lady Bulldogs secured the opening set, the Golden Tigresses got one back in the second set behind Imee Hernandez.

The España squad tried to keep the game within striking distance until NU registered back-to-back blocks to gain momentum and claim the set victory.

The UAAP champions went full steam ahead in the fourth set and never looked back.

“We’re very happy kasi nanalo kami and at the same time may kailangan pa rin kaming i-improve and hindi kami magiging compacent sa kung anong mayroon kami,” NU setter Camilla Lamina said.

“Malaking bagay ‘yon (na nakapasok kami sa Finals) kasi syempre marami kaming sakripisyo.”

NU awaits the winner between Adamson and La Salle while UST will face the loser of the said match on November 19.

(More details to follow.)