The University of the Philippines Fighting Maroons staved off the gritty Far Eastern University Lady Tamaraws, 26-24, 28-26, 27-29, 22-25, 15-8, in the classification round of Shakey’s Super League Collegiate Preseason Championship on Friday at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum.

Nina Ytang led the charge for UP with 18 points built on nine attacks, eight blocks, and an ace.

Stephanie Bustrillo and Joan Monares had their own limelight and delivered 17 points each.

After dropping a highly-contested opening frame, the Tina Salak-led FEU opened the second set with a 7-3 run behind Shianly Zerna’s sharp serves.

Trailing by as many as seven points, 11-4, the Lady Fighting Maroons charged back and answered with their own 12-6 rally to snatch the set victory.

“Well, sobrang happy kasi sabi ko nga sa kanila kanina, ‘di natin focus dito yung result, yung sa standing. Ang focus natin dito is yung opportunity na magkaroon tayo ng exposure,” UP head coach Shaq Delos Santos shared.

The Morayta-based squad was to extend the match after surviving UP’s late rally in the third set.

With the momentum on their side, FEU managed to force a decider after a quick hit from Mitzi Panangin.

“Sabi ko kalimutan na natin kung nakuha man nila yung dalawang set. Ngayon ito yung pinakaimportanteng set, kailangan ibuhos na natin kung anong mayroon talaga tayo,” Delos Santos said.

Back-to-back errors from FEU gave UP a comfortable three-point advantage midway in the fifth set, 8-5.

Bustrillo and Dannica Celis denied an attack from Jimy Jean Jamili to end the match, 15-8.

Jean Asis paced the Lady Tamaraws with 16 points while Jovelyn Fernandez and Mitzi Panangin added 14 points each.

UP will take on the winner between Perpetual and Ateneo while FEU will face the loser of the said match on November 19.