Shakey's Super League: De La Salle sets title clash with NU

From the Shakey's Super League Facebook page

It is going to be a showdown between the National University and De La Salle University in the finals of the Shakey’s Super League Collegiate Pre-Season Championship.

The NU Lady Bulldogs nabbed the first finals berth via a 4-set beating of the University of Santo Tomas Golden Tigresses in the semifinal round on Friday.

The Lady Bulldogs faced great resistance from the Tigresses but they managed to pull off a 25-23, 23-25, 25-21, 25-17 win to subdue UST.

Later in the day, La Salle averted a fifth-set collapse to carve out a 25-16, 18-25, 25-23, 22-25, 15-8 thriller against Adamson University in the other semis pairing.

Bea Belen led NU with 24 points, Alyssa Solomon added 19 markers, and Ces Robles and Eri Pangilinan chipped in 15 each against UST.

Thea Gagate, meanwhile, scored 18 points on 9 attacks, 5 blocks, and 4 aces for La Salle.

This allowed the Lady Spikers to renew their rivalry with the Lady Bulldogs, the reigning UAAP champion.