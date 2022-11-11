Meralco carved out a tough 102-98 win in overtime against a resurgent Blackwater squad in the PBA Commissioner's Cup on Friday.

Despite seeing their 13-point advantage wiped out in the 4th quarter, the Bolts managed to escape in the extra period to register a second straight win.

Import KJ McDaniels had 26 points, 15 rebounds, and 5 assists, leading three other Bolts who scored at least 16 points each.

(More details to follow.)

PBA Season 47 games can be streamed live and on-demand on iWantTFC with a Premium subscription, available worldwide except PH and US.