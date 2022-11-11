Home  >  Sports

PBA: Meralco survives Blackwater's late fightback

Posted at Nov 11 2022 08:39 PM

Meralco carved out a tough 102-98 win in overtime against a resurgent Blackwater squad in the PBA Commissioner's Cup on Friday.

Despite seeing their 13-point advantage wiped out in the 4th quarter, the Bolts managed to escape in the extra period to register a second straight win. 

Import KJ McDaniels had 26 points, 15 rebounds, and 5 assists, leading three other Bolts who scored at least 16 points each.

