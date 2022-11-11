NCAA: San Sebastian manhandles 6-man JRU squad

San Sebastian College-Recoletos ran roughshod, 92-74, over Jose Rizal University, which was decimated to a 6-man squad after 11 of its players served a 1-game suspension on Friday's NCAA men's basketball.

Rhinwill Yambing lit up the Heavy Bombers with 11 treys to finish with 36 points. He also brought down 10 rebounds to complete a stellar performance.

JRU, who lost most of its players to suspension due to their involvement in a brawl with College of St. Benilde last Tuesday, managed to put up a fight early in the game.

But as the game went on, the Stags started pulling away on Yambing's lead.

San Sebastian was already up 48-30 by the end of the half.

Alex Desoyo scored 12 points to go with 5 rebounds, 8 assists and a steal for the Stags. Romel Calahat added 12 markers, 8 boards, and 4 assists.

Agem Miranda led the Bombers with 27 points, 5 rebounds, and 3 assists. JL Delos Santos added 17 markers, 10 boards, and 7 assists.

San Sebastian improved to 6-7 while JRU fell to 6-8.