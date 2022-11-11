University of Perpetual Help System DALTA pulled off an 89-83 win over an undermanned College of St. Benilde, which had to play minus their key pieces, on Friday's NCAA men's basketball.

John Abis led the way for the Altas with a triple-double of 13 points, 11 rebounds, and 10 assists.

Carlo Ferreras, meanwhile, had 19 points for Perpetual which kept its Final 4 bid alive with a 6-9 slate.

The Blazers had to face the Altas without Mark Sangco, Ladis Lepalam, and Chris Flores, who were handed a game suspension after getting involved in the on court fracas instigated by Jose Rizal University's John Amores.

Perpetual took advantage of this, posting a 39-21 lead in the first two quarters.

The Blazers, however, managed to trim the deficit to 49-40 before the halftime break.

Perpetual entered the final quarter up by 68-59, behind Abis and Steve Flores.

Still, the Blazers threatened as Migs Oczon's successive treys pulled St. Benilde to within 88-82 with 16.5 seconds remaining.

Oczon split his free throws but muffed his desperate heave before Mark Omega settled the final scores from the free throw line.

Despite the loss, the Blazers remained at the two spot with 10-4.