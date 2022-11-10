NCAA screengrab

MANILA – Senator Christopher "Bong" Go on Friday expressed his frustration over the lack of sportsmanship and court violence that Jose Rizal University (JRU) forward John Amores exhibited at a basketball game this week.

When asked by Senator Joel Villanueva what the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) should do when these incidents arise, Go, who defended the agencies budget, said he would like Amores to be punched.

"Bilang isang basketball player at mamamayang Pilipino, ito ang sagot ko: Dapat bugbugin rin 'yung John Amores na 'yan. T*** **a na 'yon," said the lawmaker.

Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri immediately interjected and said Go's remarks would be stricken off the record.

"We cannot use that language in the Senate," said Zubiri, prompting Go to apologize.

Go said as the Senate's committee chairman on sports, he was just saddened about the basketball brawl.

"We promote sportsmanship. Fan ako ng basketball kaya nalulungkot ako sa nangyayari... walang lugar sa sports ang court violence," he said.

"The PSC, in part, reminds the NCAA and Samahan ng Basketball ng Pilipinas... to adapt preventive measures to avoid the repetition of incidents such as strengthening security protocols and imposing necessary sanctions," he said.

Go said the sports commission is responsible in promoting sportsmanship and tasked to coordinate all amateur sports development.

It also has the authority to impose penalty on athletes "for violation of policies, rules, and regulations of the PSC" which includes sports violence, he noted.

The agency, the lawmaker said, is monitoring any developments on the incident, including mulling any possible sanctions on Amores, who has been suspended by his university and the NCAA Management Committee from playing "indefinitely."

"Nakatutok dito ang PSC, lalong-lalo na't galit ang ating mamamayang Pilipino sa nangyari," said Go.

"PSC will monitor the actions of the [National Sports Association] but the PSC will exercise its supervisory rights over amateur sports on these incident, and can call on the NCAA and the player."

Amores flew into a rage on Tuesday when things got physical in the fourth quarter of their game.

He first charged at a fan behind the College of Saint Benilde bench then wound up attacking members of the Blazers' squad with Mark Sangco, Jimboy Pasturan, Taine Davis, and Migz Oczon getting hurt.

Game officials later decided to call a halt to the game to ease tensions. The final score was 71-51 in favor of CSB.