Photo from Donnie Nietes' Facebook page



You won't dare cancel your food order from this delivery rider.

Former world boxing champion Donnie Nietes tried his hand at the food delivery business, signing up with Foodpanda.

He is no stranger to hand work as he used to mop floors at ALA's Boxing Gym before he was discovered for his boxing prowess.

During the height of the pandemic when the sporting world came to a halt, Nietes decided to stay active by selling kimchi.

The soft-spoken Ilonggo was one of the first three Asian fighters with world titles in at least 4 weight classes, alongside fellow Filipinos Manny Pacquiao and Nonito Donaire.

The last time he fought was in July, when he lost via points against Japanese champion Kazuto Ioka.

Related video: