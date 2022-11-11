Ex-champ Nietes grabs attention in food-delivery getup

Photo from Donnie Nietes' Facebook page

No one would dare cancel their food order from this delivery rider.

Former world boxing champion Donnie Nietes wore the popular pink food-delivery shirt, a picture of which he posted on social media.

While the Internet praised Nietes switching careers, he clarified that wasn't the case.

"Just for fun lang iyon," he said in a report on PTV, adding that he meant to wear the shirt when he was on trails.

“Ginawa ko iyon parang makapagbigay ako ng inspirasyon sa mga sumusunod sa’kin.

“Sabi ko kasi sa sarili ko na makita nila na kahit ganito iyong naabot ko iba pa rin iyong nagtatrabaho pa rin, nagpupursige pa rin.”

He is no stranger to hand work as he used to mop floors at ALA's Boxing Gym before he was discovered for his boxing prowess.

During the height of the pandemic when the sporting world came to a halt, Nietes decided to stay active by selling kimchi.

The soft-spoken Ilonggo was one of the first three Asian fighters with world titles in at least 4 weight classes, alongside fellow Filipinos Manny Pacquiao and Nonito Donaire.

The last time he fought was in July, when he lost via points against Japanese champion Kazuto Ioka.

