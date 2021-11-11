Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball (2) brings the ball up court against the Brooklyn Nets during the first half at United Center. Kamil Krzaczynski, USA TODAY Sports/Reuters.

Zach LaVine scored 23 points and Lonzo Ball set season highs with seven 3-pointers and 21 points as the Chicago Bulls extended their winning streak to two with a 117-107 triumph over the visiting Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday.

Nikola Vucevic tallied 18 points and 10 rebounds while Alex Caruso had 16 points and six steals for Chicago, which shot 50.6 percent from the field and 15 of 31 (48.4 percent) from 3-point range.

Kristaps Porzingis led the Mavericks with 22 points and 12 rebounds while Tim Hardaway Jr. had 21 points.

Dallas star Luka Doncic had 20 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds while shooting 6 of 18 from the field and 1 of 6 from 3-point range.

DeMar DeRozan, who finished with 17 points, seven rebounds and six assists, scored with 9:18 left in the contest to give the Bulls a 102-85 lead.

Hardaway hit a 3-pointer and Doncic followed with a layup to pull the Mavericks within 111-99 with 4:20 left, but Chicago was able to maintain a double-digit lead down the stretch.

Ball was 7 of 10 from beyond the arc for the Bulls, who entered the game ranked 29th in the league with 9.5 made 3-pointers per game.

Dwight Powell and Jalen Brunson scored 12 points apiece for the Mavericks, who have lost their last four meetings against the Bulls.

Chicago led by as many as 11 points in the first quarter before Dallas closed with a 20-8 run to move ahead 33-32.

Ball and LaVine scored 15 points apiece in the first half for Chicago, which led 61-54 at the break after shooting 9 of 17 (52.9 percent) from 3-point range.

The Bulls shot 51.1 percent from the field in the opening half and limited Doncic to eight points on 2-of-9 shooting.

Ball continued his hot shooting night in the third quarter and drilled a 3-pointer with 7:09 left in the third quarter to put Chicago ahead 76-68.

Dallas cut the lead to five points on Powell's dunk with 3:29 left before Caruso scored seven points during a 15-5 run to give the Bulls a 15-point lead entering the final period.