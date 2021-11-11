Charlotte Hornets forward/guard Kelly Oubre Jr. (12) blows kisses after a three pointer during the second half against the Memphis Grizzles at FedExForum. Petre Thomas, USA TODAY Sports/Reuters.

Kelly Oubre Jr. scored 37 points off the bench and the Charlotte Hornets rallied after surrendering a double-digit lead, salvaging the final game of a five-game road trip by defeating the Memphis Grizzlies 118-108 on Wednesday night.

Oubre connected on seven 3-point baskets and was 13-for-17 overall from the field. The Hornets went 1-4 on visits to Western Conference stops, snapping a five-game losing streak.

Oubre bailed out the Hornets after Memphis' big third-quarter burst and then he provided more clutch points in the final quarter. He tallied five points in a 33-second span as Charlotte took a 102-93 edge into the final 4 1/2 minutes.

Later, he punctuated the victory with two more 3-pointers in the last two minutes.

HIGHLIGHTS:

Gordon Hayward was 11-for-11 on foul shots on his way to 25 points, LaMelo Ball supplied 12 points, nine rebounds and eight assists and Terry Rozier had 11 points to boost the Hornets, who overcame 17 turnovers.

Ja Morant scored 22 of his 32 points in the first half for the Grizzlies. He made 10 of 15 shots from the field in the opening half, with four of the misfirings coming from 3-point range.

Dillon Brooks notched 20 points in a reserve role and Jaren Jackson Jr. added 19 points for Memphis, which was 9-for-38 on 3s.

The Hornets led 60-52 at halftime, collecting 19 assists on 23 field goals. They were sparked by eight first-half 3-point baskets along with 12 points from Hayward and 11 points from Oubre.

Memphis, which trailed by as many as 14 points in the opening half, was 4-for-24 on first-half 3s. The Grizzlies were 2-for-6 on free throws at the break.

The Grizzlies used a 14-0 run to build a 70-62 lead in the third quarter before the Hornets responded. Oubre sparked Charlotte with three 3-point baskets in a two-minute span. Later, his 3-pointer pushed the Hornets to an 81-78 edge entering the fourth quarter.