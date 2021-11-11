Officials unveil the ceremonial marker for the construction of facilities at the National Academy of Sports campus in New Clark City, Tarlac. Photo courtesy of the Department of Education

MANILA — The National Academy of Sports (NAS) in New Clark City, Tarlac has started constructing facilities that would be used to help educate and train Filipino student-athletes, an official said Thursday.

In a statement, the Philippines' first school dedicated to student-athletes said it was targeting to complete the construction of the NAS Administration Building, Academic Building and multi-purpose gym by February 2022.

"This momentous and historical event marks the beginning to showcase not just a physical structure, but an institution that will provide the educational advancement and development of high-quality sports programs, training, and experience to our future world-class student-athletes," said NAS Executive Director Joy Reyes.

In the future phases of construction, the NAS will put up more school buildings, gyms, an auditorium, basketball and volleyball courts, and training areas for table tennis, martial arts, gymnastics and weightlifting.

Last October, the Department of Education, Bases Conversion and Development Authority, and Philippine Sports Commission unveiled the ceremonial marker and architectural renders of the NAS campus.

In September, NAS welcomed its first batch of student-athletes, giving them a sports-oriented curriculum delivered via remote learning as in-person classes remain banned due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The NAS, which seeks to provide an avenue for secondary students who want to pursue professional sports, was established through Republic Act No. 11470, signed last year by President Rodrigo Duterte.

