MANILA, Philippines -- Southeast Asian Games gold medalist Jamie Lim is looking forward to testing herself against the top competitors in a new weight division when she competes in the 2021 World Karate Championships in Dubai.

It will be the first time that Lim will participate in the worlds, and she will do so in the -61kg category after previously having competed in the +61kg division.

It was at the +61kg category that Lim had won the gold medal in the 2019 SEA Games in Manila. She also competed in that weight division in the Olympic Qualification Tournament last June.

"Of course, I'm excited naman po, because it's also gonna be my first time to join 'yung world championships po," Lim said in a recent appearance at the Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Forum.

"Of course, I'm going in here to win po, pero I know it's a win-win po, because I know for sure 'yung experience, marami din po akong matututunan," she added.

For the world championships, Lim trained in Baguio City with kata competitor Joco Vasquez.

Also set to compete in the Dubai tilt are SEA Games gold medalist Junna Tsukii, and another kata artist Sarah Pangilinan.

The event is set from November 16-21.

Lim and Vasquez have already broken camp in Baguio, while Tsukii will meet the team in Dubai after training in Serbia.

Even though this is only her first time to compete in the worlds, there is some expectation on Lim after her triumph in the SEA Games as well as her promising performance in the Olympic qualifiers earlier this year.

Lim beat former world champion Alisa Buchinger of Austria before bowing to Tunisia's Jemi Chehinez in the second round to fall short of a spot in the Tokyo Games.

"In every competition naman po, there really is pressure, so it doesn't matter if it's world championship or SEA Games or everything," said Lim. "The pressure comes from myself also."

"I think that's the most na nararamdaman ko pong pressure. But 'yung pressure from the outside, I would treat it lang po as support, na people believe in me, so dapat galingan ko po because of that," she added.

"So I kind of use it as a motivation instead of 'yung kakabahan po ako or I'll overthink na, 'what if I don't do well?' So I just it to push me up and boost me for the competition."

Lim said she has studied her opponents in the new weight category, and is confident in the work that they have put in during their camp in Baguio under the guidance of national team coach Okay Arpa.

"I'm just gonna do the same way as I did po before, and have the same focus, have the same training, and mag-aaral din po ng mga kalaban sa -61, and I'll see how it goes po," she said.

Meanwhile, Karate Pilipinas president Ricky Lim said he expects both Lim and Tsukii to do well in the worlds, although he eased the pressure on both fighters.

"I just really want them to enjoy and do their best. But of course, I really want them to win. Not only for them, for the federation, but for the country," said Lim. "But prediction-wise, I cannot say. I'm really just hoping and praying na they will win, and I know they can. I know they can."