I can say, with 100% certainty, that I just married my soulmate. 😊 #JiaGuel1111 pic.twitter.com/NtrkjXMyYy — Julia Morado (@juliacmorado) November 11, 2021

MANILA -- You may now refer to her as Mrs. Jia de Guzman.

Five-time Premier Volleyball League best setter Jia Morado swapped "I do's" with her fiance and "soul mate" Miguel de Guzman.

The Creamline star announced her marriage through her social media account Thursday afternoon.

"I can say, with 100 percent certainty, that I just married my soulmate," wrote the 26-year-old former Ateneo de Manila University standout.

Photos posted on the Ateneo Lady Eagles fan page showed that the wedding that took place at Christ the King Parish in Greenmeadows, Quezon City and was attended by some of her Ateneo and Creamline teammates.

Her teammate Alyssa Valdez, who was listed as cord sponsor together with her boyfriend Kiefer Ravena was not able to attend the wedding as she is currently a celebrity housemate on the reality show "Pinoy Big Brother."

Valdez reportedly sent her well wishes through the show's kumunikuya account.

