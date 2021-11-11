Esports: Red Bull R1V1R Runes holds third tourney in PH

MANILA, Philippines -- For the third straight year, the Red Bull R1V1R Runes is kicking off in the Philippines.

The competition will pit players from across the country against each other in an intense series of 1v1 DOTA 2 battles. The winner will emerge as the national champion and hold the title of Ruler of the River.

Red Bull R1v1r Runes is a custom map built in the DOTA 2 environment.

The tournament offers players a fast-paced 1v1 mirror matchup that rewards intuition and the ability to make quick decisions. In order for a player to progress through the tournament, they must first achieve three kills or score the first kill on an enemy T1 Tower.

Red Bull R1V1R Runes 2021 is free to join and open to all amateur and professional players in the Philippines who are above the age of 18 and want to showcase their skills on a national level.

The tournament will feature three qualifiers and a last chance qualifier, with the top two from each phase advancing to the national finals scheduled for November 27.

Registration is from November 5 to 21. The qualifiers are set on November 13, 14, and 20, with the last chance qualifier on November 21.

The champion of the national finals will be awarded exclusive prizes and the opportunity to face one of the members of Team OG, the only team to win successive titles at The International, the annual esports world championship tournament for DOTA 2.

Players will have the opportunity to register for all 3 qualifier rounds to increase their chances of making it to the national finals. Some 128 players will be playing in each qualifying round and only the top 2 players will be moving on to complete the 8-man roster who will battle against each other at the national finals.