No trash talking required.

This was Nonito Donaire's observation regarding his mandatory challenger Reymart Gaballo, as they guested in a cordial online interview on PlayItRight.TV with Dyan Castillejo and Joaquin Henson.

The reigning WBC bantamweight champion credited Sanman Promotions' JC Mananquil for grooming Gaballo to be a respectful fighter.

"I just want to thank JC and Reymart for giving honor as a Filipino. It's not about trash talking, it's about appreciating what we have and may the best man win," Donaire said.

The two are scheduled to fight on December 11.

"Dapat ganito ang mga Pilipino, nagrerespetuhan sa isa't isa, hindi yung nagtatrash talk. Kasi sa loob ng ring gagawin namin lahat ng magagawa namin."

This was not the case when Donaire was promoting his fight with another Filipino champion, WBO bantamweight king John Riel Casimero.

Donaire was supposed to face Casimero in a title unification match, but was forced to pull out when the trash talking went out of hand.

The two eventually mended fences a few months later.

"Ang maibibigay ko lang talaga is big respect for Reymart. Nagpapasalamat ako na he's a standup guy, and JC for making a fighter like Reymart. Saludo ako sa inyo for creating a fighter that we can be proud of. Nandoon pa rin ang pusong Pilipino, hindi tayo Amerikano. Hindi tayo mahilig sa (trash talk)," Donaire said.

"May the best man win. This is why boxing is a gentleman's sport. You have two guys respecting each other but going after each other inside the ring."

RELATED VIDEO