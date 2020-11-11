Team sport athletes set to benefit from Bayanihan 2

MANILA, Philippines -- The Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) on Wednesday announced that national athletes in team sports are set to receive the remaining 50% of their allowances from June and July, and shall continue to receive their full allowances up to December.

This, as they too benefit from the passing of the Bayanihan to Recover As One Act (Bayanihan 2), which provides for the country's sports program after funds were diverted into the efforts in fighting COVID-19.

Benefitting are 199 athletes and 39 coaches belonging to eight team sports: aquatics-water polo, baseball, dragonboat, handball, ice hockey, softball, underwater hockey, and volleyball.

Allowances of team sports are limited to a few months before and after a major international competition such as the Asian Games or the Southeast Asian Games, because of the considerable budget it entails.

But after the rousing success of Team Philippines in the 30th Southeast Asian Games, the PSC Board approved the extension of allowances until July this year.

With the global health crisis also impacting Filipino athletes, the sports agency approved to continue this until the end of the year, and included team sports in the budget from Bayanihan 2.

The PSC has already confirmed the receipt of the P180-million funding under the act. The necessary administration to effect the remittance is now being done, and allowances are expected to be released by the first week of December.

Related video: