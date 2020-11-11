PBA: Yeng Guiao rues NLEX's slow start - 'Kinapos kami'

NLEX coach Yeng Guiao addresses reporters after their last game of the 2020 PBA Philippine Cup against TerraFirma Dyip. PBA Media Bureau.

MANILA, Philippines -- A strong end to the conference was not enough to salvage NLEX's campaign in the 2020 PBA Philippine Cup, as the Road Warriors became one of the four teams to make an early exit from the league's bubble in Clark, Pampanga.

The Road Warriors won four of their last five games, including upsets of top contender TNT Tropang Giga and defending All-Filipino champion San Miguel Beer.

But they did not have their fate in their own hands, and a victory by Rain or Shine over the Tropang Giga on Tuesday evening eliminated NLEX from the playoff race.

Yeng Guiao's side got a consolation victory in their final game of the conference, trouncing TerraFirma, 127-101, behind a hot shooting afternoon from Kiefer Ravena.

"Parang nabitin lang," Guiao said of his team, which ended the conference with a 5-6 win-loss record.

Guiao was left to rue their awful start to the conference, as NLEX lost five of their first six games -- including a brutal collapse against Magnolia that saw them squander a double-digit lead in the third quarter.

A 109-98 shocker over TNT started the Road Warriors' late surge, but an overtime loss to Alaska, combined with Rain or Shine's victory over the Tropang Giga, spelled the end for NLEX.

"We've done well in the second half. That's when we started winning," said Guiao. "I felt that if we had just maybe started maybe two weeks ahead, maybe this would be the right time that we would have been playing with still a few games left."

"If we had a few more games left, I felt this is the time when we are playing better basketball," he added. "First three or four games were really bad."

As much as he laments their slow start, Guiao accepts their fate and chalks it up to the "uniqueness" of the league's current set-up. The PBA is playing the All-Filipino Conference in a "bubble" in Clark, Pampanga to avoid COVID-19 outbreaks.

Prior to the league's restart in late October, teams only trained in small groups. They only began holding scrimmages upon their arrival in Clark, a few days before games resumed at the Angeles University Foundation Gym in Angeles City.

"That's the uniqueness of this bubble. That's the, I guess, the adaptation, the adjustment that you need to make. We were not able to make it early enough," said Guiao.

"That's why I felt na kinapos kami. Kung meron lang mga dalawa, tatlong games pa, I think we're still getting better," he added. "But ganoon talaga."

"Nobody really knows how to get by, initially, with the intricacies of the bubble. But at least, it's been a learning experience for us."

Aside from NLEX, TerraFirma, Blackwater, and NorthPort will also make early exits from the bubble. The top eight teams advanced to the quarterfinals, with the top four teams getting twice-to-beat bonuses.

Guiao plans for NLEX to resume training by January, although it remains to be seen when -- and where -- the next PBA season will be held.

