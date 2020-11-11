PBA: What's next for Asi Taulava?

Teammates congratulate NLEX center Asi Taulava after he exited in their game against TerraFirma Dyip. PBA Media Bureau

MANILA, Philippines -- Veteran center Asi Taulava refused to make any definitive statements after he and the NLEX Road Warriors completed their campaign in the 2020 PBA Philippine Cup on Wednesday.

Taulava came off the bench to score 11 points on top of four rebounds and three blocks in NLEX's 127-101 rout of the TerraFirma Dyip, in what may have been the final game of his glittering PBA career.

"I don't know. I'm not gonna make any comments about that," Taulava said when asked if this was his final season in the PBA.

A direct hire by the TNT franchise in 1999, Taulava has played 21 seasons in the PBA. He has the distinction of being the only player in PBA history to play in four different decades, doing so for five different teams.

He was given Player of the Game honors after their win over TerraFirma, and the veteran expressed his gratitude to coach Yeng Guiao for giving him significant minutes. Taulava played just three games this conference, averaging 4.3 points and 2.0 rebounds.

"It was fun, just being out here with my guys. Unfortunately for us, the conference didn't go the way we want, especially with the breaks of the game," said Taulava, as the Road Warriors are out of contention for the playoffs.

"But this is a good start for our guys to start building for the next conference. Thankful to Coach Yeng for giving me the opportunity to play tonight. It's been fun," he added.

Guiao told reporters after the game that in their last conversation, the 47-year-old Taulava indicated that he was set to retire.

"Problema, gumanda ng kaunti ang laro niya kanina, baka manghingi na naman ng two years ito na kontrata eh," the coach joked.

But both Guiao and Taulava made it clear that NLEX management will have its say on the player's decision.

"I think management will make that decision. We will consult. But from what I understand, as of our last conversation, it was still retirement for Asi," said Guiao. "Siya lang makakasagot niyan, actually, but that was my understanding."

"Everything depends on management," Taulava stressed. "I'm happy just being on the team. Other than that, just gotta wait, talk to my management first before I make any final decisions."

Taulava was the PBA's Most Valuable Player in 2003, the same year that he led the TNT franchise to the All-Filipino championship. It remains the only championship of his career.

