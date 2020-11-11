PBA: Phoenix survives Rain Or Shine for No. 2 seed; Painters sink to 8th

Beau Belga and Rain Or Shine couldn't sustain their second-half surge against Phoenix on Wednesday. PBA Media Bureau

Jason Perkins scored 30 points and Phoenix Super LPG exploded for 31 points in the fourth quarter to beat Rain Or Shine 90-88 in the 2020 PBA Philippine Cup on Wednesday at AUF Sports Arena in Angeles City, Pampanga.

The win gave the Fuel Masters an 8-3 record, good for the No. 2 seed heading into the quarterfinals.

The loss meant the Elasto Painters settled for No. 8 with a date with top seed Barangay Ginebra in the next round.

The other pairings include Phoenix versus No. 7 Magnolia, No. 3 TNT Tropang Giga against No. 6 Alaska, and No. 4 San Miguel Beer versus No. 5 Meralco.

Ginebra, Phoenix, TNT and the Beermen all have twice-to-beat advantage.

It was a deflating finish for Rain Or Shine, which blitzed its way to a 14-point lead with a huge third quarter.

But Perkins and co. turned things around for the Fuel Masters in the fourth, pulling off a come-from-behind.

Perkins added 8 rebounds, Justin Chua scored 21 points, and Matthew Wright added 11 points.

"We know it's going to be a big challenge for us from here on," Phoenix coach Topex Robinson said.

"If teams don't want to take no 2, we're going to take it, were going to fight for it. We're always going to make sure were going to give our best."

"We're excited for the quarterfinals."