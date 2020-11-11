PBA: Middle of the pack muddled further after Magnolia rout

Magnolia big man Ian Sangalang finished with a double-double against Blackwater Elite. PBA Media Bureau

MANILA, Philippines -- (UPDATED) The Magnolia Hotshots took care of business against Blackwater Elite, 95-80, to ensure that they will have momentum heading into the playoffs of the 2020 PBA Philippine Cup.

It was the Hotshots' fifth win in a row, giving them a 7-4 win-loss record to end the elimination round on Wednesday at the

Angeles University Foundation Gym in Angeles City, Pampanga.

Ian Sangalang finished with 17 points and 10 rebounds, but it was rookie Aris Dionisio who earned Player of the Game honors after a 12-point three-block performance.

Magnolia is now waiting for the result of the final game between Rain or Shine and Phoenix Super LPG to determine its fate. A victory by the Fuel Masters will give the Hotshots the seventh seed, pitting them against Phoenix Super LPG in the quarterfinals.

Should Rain or Shine win, however, Magnolia will be the eighth seed, and they will take on archrivals Barangay Ginebra in a Clasico quarterfinals match-up.

Either way, the Hotshots will be at a twice-to-beat disadvantage.

According to Magnolia coach Chito Victolero, they remained focused on the task at hand against Blackwater rather than get caught up in the possible scenarios of their playoff fate.

"We gave emphasis today doon sa proper mindset," he explained. "I told them na we need to respect the game."

"We want to go hard every game, and we want to win every game. That's our mindset and our mentality," he added. "Ang sinabi ko lang sa kanila kanina, respeto sa laro at sa opponent namin, pati na rin sa sarili namin."

The Hotshots quickly seized control of the game, taking a 32-14 lead after the opening quarter. The Elite never recovered from that poor start and eventually trailed by 21 points, 90-69, in the final frame.

Blackwater entered the game as one of four teams already eliminated from playoff contention. They finished the conference with a 2-9 win-loss record, having lost their final eight games after a promising start.

Veteran forward Nino Canaleta led the Elite with 14 points, while Don Trollano added 13 markers. Roi Sumang finished with nine points, five rebounds, and five assists in the defeat.

