PBA: Meralco's Quinto wants to keep repaying Norman Black's trust

Meralco's Bong Quinto attempts a shot during their 2020 PBA Philippine Cup game against TerraFirma Dyip. PBA Media Bureau

MANILA, Philippines -- After a solid rookie campaign for Meralco, Bong Quinto has emerged as a consistent contributor for the Bolts in his sophomore season, clearly earning the trust of head coach Norman Black.

In the 2020 PBA Philippine Cup, Quinto averaged 8.6 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 3.1 assists per game for the Bolts. He earned Player of the Game honors in their tight 80-73 win over NorthPort, their final assignment of the elimination round.

Against the also-ran Batang Pier, Quinto put up 14 points, tying his conference-high, along with eight rebounds and two assists. It was another strong effort for the sophomore swingman, who has proven that he can shine on both ends of the floor at the professional ranks.

For Quinto, he simply wants to keep proving Meralco coach Norman Black right. Black selected Quinto with the 14th overall pick of the 2018 PBA Rookie Draft, after the former Colegio de San Juan de Letran standout fell to the second round. Afterward, he tabbed Quinto the "steal" of the class.

"Kitang-kita naman eh, 'yung tiwala na binibigay sa akin ni Coach Norman, every game, sobrang laki," said Quinto after their win against NorthPort. "So siguro, dapat every game, masuklian ko naman siya sa opensa at lalong-lalo na sa depensa."

Quinto has taken pride in being one of Black's top defenders. With his size and strength, he can guard point guards, shooting guards and small forwards, and he is often assigned to the other team's top perimeter player.

"Mabigat siya," Quinto said of the assignment. "Pero nagiging challenge siya sa akin."

He expects to take on even bigger challenges in the playoffs. The Bolts have qualified to the quarterfinals of the PBA Philippine Cup for the first time since the 2014-15 season, and they even have a chance at a Top 4 spot depending on how the final seedings shake up.

Regardless of who they play in the quarterfinals, Quinto said they have to make the most of the opportunity that they've been given.

"Sabi niya (Black), ito na 'yung panahon," said the sophomore player. "Kasi ngayon kasi, okay 'yung team namin, kumpleto kami."

"Healthy 'yung Raymond Almazan namin, and 'yung bawat isa sa amin, 'yun nga nagko-contribute kami. So, sabi ni coach sa amin, maglaro lang kami at magtiwala kami sa sistema, and maglaro kami para sa isa't isa," he added.

Meralco finished the elimination round with a 7-4 win-loss record. They are currently waiting for the result of the final two games (Magnolia vs. Blackwater and Phoenix Super LPG vs. Rain or Shine) to determine their playoff pairing.

