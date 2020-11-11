PBA: Meralco wins, as last 8 rankings remain up in the air

Meralco's Bong Quinto shoots over NorthPort's Kelly Nabong in their 2020 PBA Philippine Cup game. PBA Media Bureau.

MANILA, Philippines -- (UPDATED) The Meralco Bolts survived a huge run from NorthPort in the closing minutes to pull out an 80-73 win, and put themselves in contention for a Top 4 finish in the 2020 PBA Philippine Cup.

Bong Quinto had 14 points and eight rebounds, while Raymond Almazan nailed a layup in transition to end the Batang Pier's run in the final minute. The big man finished with 11 points and seven rebounds.

Meralco pounced on a shorthanded NorthPort squad, as coach Pido Jarencio rested Christian Standhardinger for the game. Sean Anthony and Garvo Lanete also sat out the contest, and the Batang Pier lost rookie Sean Manganti to an ankle injury in the first quarter.

Despite trailing by as much as 19 points, NorthPort showed no quit and even got to within three points, 76-73. Leading the comeback were Kevin Ferrer and Renzo Subido, who waxed hot from beyond the arc to anchor an 18-2 run.

Ferrer's alley-oop to Paolo Taha for a layup made it a one-possession game, but NorthPort would not come any closer. Subido and Ferrer missed potential game-tying triples, and Baser Amer unleashed an outlet pass to Almazan for a bucket that stretched their lead to five points, 78-73, with just 24 seconds to play.

"It was a little bit scary there at the end," said Meralco coach Norman Black, who acknowledged that he may have pulled his starters a little early and wound up sending them back in when NorthPort threatened.

"It's a concern. Even last game, we gave up a big lead to (TerraFirma)," he noted. "It's something we have to stop."

Still, Black was pleased with the result as Meralco finished the elimination round with a 7-4 win-loss card.

"We've never won seven games in the eliminations of the All-Filipino before," he pointed out. "So this is something good for us… But there's so much room for improvement."

The Bolts will now await the results of the last two elimination round games to see who they will play in the quarterfinals. Magnolia will take on Blackwater at 4 p.m. before Phoenix Super LPG and Rain or Shine wrap up the day's quadruple header at 6:45 p.m.

NorthPort finished its campaign with a 1-10 win-loss slate. It was a brutal conference for the Batang Pier, who lost Anthony to injury early on and never got on track.

Veteran forward Kelly Nabong had 14 points, while Jervy Cruz had a double-double of 15 points and 17 rebounds for NorthPort. Subido and Ferrer each finished with nine markers.

