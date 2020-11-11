PBA: Kiefer, NLEX exit All-Filipino Cup on winning note

NLEX's Kiefer Ravena goes to the hoop for a layup against the TerraFirma Dyip. PBA Media Bureau.

MANILA, Philippines -- (UPDATED) The NLEX Road Warriors made sure to end their 2020 PBA Philippine Cup campaign on a high note, as they demolished TerraFirma Dyip, 127-101, on Wednesday afternoon at the Angeles University Foundation Gym in Angeles City, Pampanga.

Kiefer Ravena waxed hot from beyond the arc, hitting five of his eight three-pointers to finish with 23 points along with five rebounds, four assists, and a steal. Asi Taulava, in what could be his final PBA game, poured in 11 points, four boards, and two dimes.

The Road Warriors were eliminated from playoff contention on Tuesday, after Rain or Shine's 80-74 win over TNT Tropang Giga completed the quarterfinals cast. Nonetheless, they showed up in a big way against TerraFirma and ended the conference with a 5-6 win-loss record.

"Parang nabitin lang," NLEX coach Yeng Guiao said of their campaign. "If we had a few more games left, I felt this is the time when we are playing better basketball. The first three or four games were really bad."

"But that's how it is -- that's the uniqueness of this bubble," he added. "Kinapos kami. Kung meron lang dalawa, tatlong games pa, I think we're still getting better."

After leading 55-44 at the half, NLEX blew the game wide open with a 42-point third quarter that saw them make seven three-pointers. With Ravena and Anthony Semerad finding their range, the Road Warriors built an unassailable 97-71 lead at the end of the frame, and pushed it to as much as 31 points, 111-80, with over seven minutes to go off a Mike Ayonayon three-pointer.

Raul Soyud added 16 points, five rebounds and five assists, while Semerad finished with 11 markers. The Road Warriors shot 51% in the game, including 18 of 43 from long range.

The Dyip finished its campaign with a 1-10 record. CJ Perez had 27 points and 10 rebounds, while Glenn Khobuntin had 18 points and Aldrech Ramos had 15 markers. But TerraFirma played without top rookie Roosevelt Adams and veteran guard Rashawn McCarthy in the game, and lacked the firepower to keep up with NLEX.

