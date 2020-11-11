MMA: Lito Adiwang has ailing mother in mind as he returns to ONE Circle

MANILA, Philippines -- Lito Adiwang has special motivation when he returns to the ONE Circle at ONE: Inside the Matrix III, where he takes on former Shooto Champion Hiroba Minowa of Japan in a three-round mixed martial arts contest.

Adiwang revealed Tuesday that his mother, Leticia, is terminally ill after enduring multiple strokes over the past few years.

In an emotional video released by ONE Championship, the 27-year-old Adiwang shared how his family's struggles in caring for his mother. He is dedicating his next fight to her, and hopes he can make her proud again on Friday night.

ONE: Inside the Matrix III is a previously-recorded event that will be aired on November 13.

"I am very excited and happy to be back in action, and continue to do what I love to do. This fight is very special for me. I want to win for my family, especially my mom," said Adiwang.

"My mother has had a big impact on my life. She is the reason I am who I am today. I thank her for everything in my life, and I am proud and happy to be her son," he added.

Because of the lockdowns imposed by COVID-19 restrictions in the Philippines, particularly in Baguio City where he resides, Adiwang has taken the extra free time as a blessing, being able to spend more time at home with family while still trying to stay in shape and ready for his next appearance in the Circle.

Since joining ONE Championship by way of Rich Franklin's ONE Warrior Series, Adiwang has strung together a series of impressive performances. He's currently riding a seven-bout win streak and is one of the most explosive young stars in the world.

A victory over Minowa this Friday night will certainly continue pushing him in the right direction.

"It's very important for me to keep my momentum in ONE Championship, because it's one way for me to be recognized as a top talent," he said. "My goal is to one day become a world champion."

"Nothing has changed since you last saw me. I've only gotten better," he also stressed. "I've really done my best in training and to improve myself. That's the only way I can keep up."

Minowa is no doubt a worthy opponent, one that poses specific threats that Adiwang will have to circumnavigate. The Japanese stalwart is a grappling specialist with a penchant for executing some very tricky submissions.

Adiwang knows exactly what he will be up against, and has prepared himself accordingly.

"Hiroba Minowa is a very good fighter. I respect him a lot. He is a young and hungry fighter with a good ground game. I'm not taking him lightly, or any opponent for that matter. I always come for the victory," he said.

"I've worked hard on all areas for this fight, especially in my ground game and jiu-jitsu, because that's what he's good at. But, of course, I'm also focused more on the things that I can do to him, and don't dwell too much on the things he can do to me," he added.

