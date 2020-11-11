MMA: John Lineker confident, cautious ahead of ONE fight vs PH’s Belingon

Watch more in iWantTFC

Fifth-ranked bantamweight fighter John Lineker came to ONE Championship with one thing in mind -- to win the title and take it back to Brazil.

He plans to run through everyone standing in his way, including former champion Kevin Belingon.

The two clash in ONE: Inside the Matrix III, a previously recorded event at Singapore Indoor Stadium that airs November 13, Friday.

“I’m feeling great,” Lineker said. “I’m getting ready for my next bout and my intent is to become a world champion in ONE Championship.

“My preparation for Belingon has been one of the best preparations I’ve had so far in my career. I believe I am going to be able to show what I came for, and that is to become a champion in ONE Championship.”

Martial arts fans have been waiting for this match since Lineker joined ONE Championship, mainly because of the athletes’ styles and their willingness to go for the KO each time they get a chance.

Belingon already said in a previous interview that he has no plans of changing his style for this fight, and neither does Lineker.

Lineker said: “I studied a lot of his videos. He seems to be a very versatile opponent. He likes to keep punching, he moves very well, and I think he’s going to look for the exchanges.”

“This is his style, just like mine -- I’m going to look for the knockout in this fight, I know I can get the best from these exchanges.”

With 41 matches to his name, the American Top Team representative said he expected Belingon to be one of the hardest opponents he will have to hurdle, but he’s confident that he can overcome the Filipino dynamo.

“He’s definitely one of the toughest (opponents I’ll face). He’s a really tough opponent. I think he’s going to face me, and I am ready to go face him,” he said. “I don’t think he can stop me. I am ready for him.”

But he’s not only looking for a good position in the rankings when he faces Belingon. Lineker is also looking to convert a few Filipino fans, who are known as some of the most passionate in the region.

“After our fight, maybe I can get some fans from the Philippines because of my performance,” Lineker said.