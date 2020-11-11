Family of Ronald Pascual, one third of San Sebastian's 'Pinatubo Trio,' seeks help for embattled player

Ronald Pascual has hit "rock bottom," according to his brother. File photo. PBA Media Bureau.

MANILA, Philippines -- The family of Ronald Pascual is seeking help and prayers as the former San Sebastian Stag has apparently hit "rock bottom."

Pascual was one-third of the famed "Pinatubo Trio" of San Sebastian College together with Calvin Abueva and Ian Sangalang, both of whom are starring for their respective teams in the PBA. The high-leaping Pascual, however, never found his groove in the PBA.

Drafted third overall by San Miguel Beer in 2014, Pascual bounced out of the league by 2018 after playing for five teams, most recently for the Alaska Aces.

Pascual's brother Ronel revealed on the Facebook page "Cabalen Hoops" that Ronald "is in the deepest, saddest stage of his life."

"Overwhelmed by his pride and depression, he doesn't want to accept any help from his family," Ronel said. "He is somewhere in Metro Manila, moving from one house to another, staying with whoever accepts him."

"Often he will call us and ask for a little amount of money to buy food," he added. "My brother can't accept the things that have happened to him. He is scared that people may judge him or may condemn him when he comes home here in Pampanga."

Ronel asked his brother's friends, supporters and former teammates for prayers as he encouraged his brother to return home and work his way back from "rock bottom."

"Financial support is not a factor right now, all he needs is encouragement and emotional support!" he said. "I believe he has already hit rock bottom and now the only way is up!"

"I believe now is the time for him to get out of his miserable situation and come home here in Pampanga! Again I am asking for your support, love, and prayers for my brother," he added.

Pascual, 32, won an NCAA title with San Sebastian in 2009. He played for Purefoods, NorthPort, and Blackwater before ending up with Alaska as a free agent in 2018. With the Aces, he averaged 4.0 points in 12 games, playing just 10.5 minutes per contest before exiting the league.

