Boxing: Casimero-Inoue won't happen without spectators, says Arum

Top Rank promoter Bob Arum said Filipino world champion John Riel Casimero will have to wait to get his chance to challenge Naoya Inoue of Japan.

For the fight to be financially feasible, Arum said, there will have to be a live audience.

“So who is going to pay for it without the [live] gates? I cannot afford that fight — Casimero and Inoue — inside the bubble. I just can’t [pay for it],” Arum said in an article on BoxingScene.com.

Casimero has been vocal about wanting to fight Inoue, who has become one of Arum's prized catches in his stable.

They were supposed to figure in a triple title bout back in April, but it was shelved when the pandemic broke out.

Casimero stayed in the US for several months just waiting for the bout to materialize, only to see his slot taken by Australian Jason Moloney. He settled for a fight against Ghana's Duke Micah instead.

But Arum said much of the blame goes to the coronavirus.



“They really need spectators who would watch [live] and pay for the fight at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas to get good revenues. I can’t keep doing these fights during the pandemic where I can’t get spectators although MGM wants to do the next Inoue fight," explained the veteran promoter.

"They want to do it to bring in tourists and wealthy gamblers from Japan, but can’t do that while the pandemic is [going] on."

Arum said Casimero will be a top choice for Inoue's next fight.

"[Casimero] should be patient. When Inoue fights next year, Casimero is right there. They already mentioned Casimero and I think he will be next," the promoter said.