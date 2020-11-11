Basketball: Thirdy-sparked comeback by San-En falls short against Osaka

Thirdy Ravena sparked a huge comeback in the fourth quarter but the San-En NeoPhoenix still fell short against Osaka Evessa, 85-84, on Wednesday evening at the Toyohashi City Gymnasium.

Ravena shone in his home debut for the NeoPhoenix, particularly in the fourth quarter when he scored five quick points to help his team claw their way back from an 11-point deficit.

But San-En gave up the go-ahead layup to Takuya Hashimoto with 3.9 seconds left, and then failed to execute in their final possession of the game. NeoPhoenix fell to 2-11 in the season.

Ravena finished with 18 points, his best output so far in the B.League, along with five rebounds, three steals, and an assist. Fellow import Kyle Hunt led the NeoPhoenix with 28 points on 13-of-18 shooting along with eight rebounds.

"Sa mga Pilipino na andito sa arena, salamat sa suporta. Sa lahat ng mga nanood online, salamat sa inyo. Pasensya na hindi kami nanalo, pero babawi kami next game," said Ravena, who addressed the crowd after the game in Nihonggo, Filipino, and English.

San-En was down 66-55 after three quarters, but Ravena energized them with five quick points in the first minute of the final frame.

They went on to tie the game at 69, before Osaka pulled away anew behind Ira Brown and DJ Newbill. The visitors led 81-76 with over two minutes left and appeared ready to claim a comfortable win.

But Serbian import Stevan Jelovac, who had struggled all game long, came alive in the clutch. He hit a triple to trim the deficit to two points, and Hayato Kawashima's two free throws made it a one-possession game, 83-81, with under a minute to go.

Shingo Okada gave San-En the lead with 12 seconds left when he drilled a triple off a Kawashima pass, but the NeoPhoenix faltered defensively in the next possession as Hashimoto got to the hoop for a layup.

The home team still had a chance to go for the win, but Atsuya Ota fumbled his inbound pass, sending it to an Osaka player who dribbled out the clock.

San-En is now 1-2 with Ravena in the roster.