Amid controversy, PHISGOC set to submit final report to SEA Games Federation

MANILA, Philippines -- The Philippine Southeast Asian Games Organizing Committee (PHISGOC) on Wednesday presented the book containing the final report on the 2019 Southeast Asian Games.

The report was presented to PHISGOC chairman Alan Peter Cayetano, Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) president Abraham "Bambol" Tolentino, and Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) chairman William "Butch" Ramirez in a simple turnover ceremony in Taguig City.

Presenting the book was PHISGOC chief operating officer Ramon "Tats" Suzara.

LOOK: PHISGOC chair and Taguig-Pateros Rep. Alan Peter Cayetano and POC president and Cavite Rep. Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino are present at the turnover of the final report book turnover of the 30th SEA Games pic.twitter.com/4C49xFBAET — Zandro Ochona (@ZandroDZMM) November 11, 2020

"The book details each victory, both big and small, that we had throughout our colorful and meaningful SEA Games journey," Suzara said in a statement.

According to Suzara, the book will be submitted and delivered to the SEA Games Federation.

The report comes as PHISGOC is being questioned by some members of the POC for the delay in its submission of the financial report on the expenses of last year's SEA Games.

The board members who issued their demand for the SEA Games financial statements were: POC chairman Steve Hontiveros, first vice president Jose Romasanta, second vice president Col. (ret.) Antonio Jeff Tamayo, treasurer Julian Camacho, auditor Jonne Go and board members Atty. Jesus Clint Aranas and Robert Mananquil.

Aranas and PATAFA chief Philip Ella Juico have expressed their intent to file charges against certain POC officials -- including Tolentino -- for the failure to submit the financial statements.

In the turnover ceremony, Suzara said they have submitted for liquidation 91% of the P1.48-billion support that they received from the PSC.

Cayetano said PHISGOC is open to any investigation, what they are against is witch-hunting — Zandro Ochona (@ZandroDZMM) November 11, 2020

Cayetano, for his part, insisted that PHISGOC is "open to any investigation."

On Tuesday, Sen. Risa Hontiveros asked for an investigation into the Bases Conversion and Development Authority's (BCDA) P9.5-billion loan used for the construction of the 2019 SEA Games venue.

The minority lawmaker sought to look into the loan after the Commission on Audit (COA) flagged BCDA's deal with Malaysian developer MTD Capital Berhad, saying that the joint venture agreement may have been "disadvantageous to the public."

Hontiveros drew the ire of Sen. Pia Cayetano, the sister of Alan Peter, who took offense that the "world-class" facilities were being politicized.

Team Philippines dominated the 2019 SEA Games, earning the overall title after winning 149 gold medals. However, the build-up to the country's hosting of the event was contentious, with questions raised over the budget.

The SEA Games cauldron, which was estimated to cost P50-million, drew special scrutiny, leading Cayetano to justify the price tag. -- With reports from Zandro Ochona, DZMM; Job Manahan, ABS-CBN News.

