PBA: Import Jois explodes for 43 as NorthPort survives Terrafirma

Aussie import Venkatesha Jois had an impressive debut for NorthPort. PBA Images

(UPDATED) Import Venkatesha Jois exploded for 43 points to propel the NorthPort Batang Pier past the Terrafirma Dyip, 108-103, during their tight battle in the PBA Commissioner's Cup at the Araneta Coliseum on Friday.

Jois, who also nabbed 10 boards, scored 20 points in the first two quarters, where the Batang Pier played catch up, and delivered the much-needed baskets for NorthPort near the end of the payoff period.

“We wanted to get this statement win because there’s a lot of changes in our lineup, especially with the guards,” said NorthPort coach Bonnie Tan.

“Even if we only win by a single point, two points we get that impression. Iyon ang magdi-dictate sa takbo namin sa conference.”

Arvin Tolentino had 16 points on 4-of-10 shooting from the field, while Joshua Munzon added nine for the Batang Pier.

The game had been close for both squads until the Dyip unloaded a 10-0 run for a 69-59 lead midway through the third quarter.

But NorthPorth, under Jois' leadership, patiently chipped away at the deficit, and John Amores' free throws at the start of the fourth period pushed the Batang Pier ahead, 86-85.

Fran Yu's three brought NorthPort's lead to 97-92 with over 5 minutes to go. Terrafirma's Eric Camson and Stephen Holt rolled out four quick points to cut the lead to one.

Arvin Tolentino's slam, sandwiched by two baskets from Jois, brought the Batang Pier's lead to 104-98 with 1:53 remaining.

Terrafirma was able to pull to within 101-103, but crucial free throws from Jois and Tolentino settled the final scores in favor of the Batang Pier.

Juami Tiongson paced Terrafirma with 21 markers.

Jois downplayed his 43-point effort for NorthPort, saying he was more focused on getting the win.

“That really don’t mean anything. It really means just to win. I’m not thinking about 43. I’m thinking about getting huge win to start us off right,” he said.