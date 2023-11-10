NCAA: Perpetual pulls off surprise vs San Beda

Photo from NCAA Philippines/GMA Sports

University of Perpetual Help shocked San Beda University, 61-57, to continue its rise in Season 99 NCAA men's basketball tournament on Friday at the FilOil EcoOil Arena in San Juan City.

Jun Roque fired 19 points on top of his seven rebounds, two blocks, one assist, and a steal, while powering the Altas to their third consecutive victory.

Christian Pagaran added 12 points and four rebounds, even as Mark Omega dished out a double-double performance of 10 points and 11 rebounds.

Perpetual now enjoys a 7-7 record after dishing out a revenge win versus the Red Lions.

The Altas started pulling away in the final two minutes for a 58-51 upperhand.

Jacob Cortez nailed a dagger trey as the Red Lions pulled to within 54-58, but Pagaran responded to push the Altas ahead, 60-54.

San Beda's final hurrah came when Clifford Jopia and James Payosing connected successive baskets, but Jielo Razon split his free throws to secure the win for Perpetual.

Cortez had 22 markers for San Beda, which fell to 8-5.