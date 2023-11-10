NCAA: Omandac plays hero in Lyceum's win vs Benilde

Jaerolan Omandac celebrates after scoring for Lyceum. Handout photo

Jaerolan Omandac drained the most crucial treys to lift Lyceum of the Philippines University past De La Salle-College of St. Benilde (CSB) Blazers, 84-81, in Season 99 NCAA men's basketball on Friday at the FilOil EcoOil Arena in San Juan City.

With the Pirates just holding on a tight 76-75 lead with just a minute remaining, Omandac knocked down successive triples for Lyceum's 83-79 lead.

The Blazers managed to trim the gap to 81-83, but Enoch Valdez split his freebies to give Lyceum an 84-81 breather. CSB's Prince Carlos went for the desperate heave but missed.

Omandac finished with nine points while helping Lyceum gain a share of top spot with Mapua University (11-3) for a semis slate.

Pirates head coach Gilbert Malabanan was delighted by Omandac's outing.

"Buti na lang ‘yung instinct ko kay Omandac, sabi ko, hindi naman nashoo-shoot mga tira nito sa labas, pero pagdating ng fourth quarter, laging ready siya,” he said.

Valdez had 15 points, six rebounds, and three steals to lead the Pirates.

Miguel Oczon paced the Blazers with 19 points and seven rebounds. Benlide slipped to a 9-5 slate.