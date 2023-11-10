MMA: Brooks dangles strawweight title for Pacio

Jarred Brooks wants to fight Joshua Pacio for the second time. Handout photo/ONE Championship

ONE strawweight champion Jarred “The Monkey God” Brooks believes that a fight with Joshua “The Passion” Pacio is bound to happen, but he’s not willing to wait any longer.

Brooks took to Instagram to put pressure on Pacio, stating that he wants a rematch with the Filipino dynamo next.

The American ended Pacio’s second reign as a champion at ONE 164 last December. Now “The Monkey God” is dangling the title like bait for Pacio.

“Joshua Pacio, I’m hungry, and who else is left to fight,” Brooks said. “Quit playing if you want your title back, accept [the] fight.”

Since losing to Brooks, Pacio made some major changes to his career, starting with a two-month long training pilgrimage to the United States where he trained at some of the best gyms in the country.

After that, he decided to join Lions Nation MMA, severing a long partnership with Team Lakay, to explore his options.

He then made his long-awaited return to ONE Championship at ONE Fight Night 15 last month, beating Mansur Malachiev via a hard decision victory to get back in the winner’s circle.

But according to Pacio, he’s waiting for the fight offer as well.

“There’s still no bout offer,” Pacio responded to Brooks.

Although nothing official has been announced, ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong stated in previous interviews that the bout is bound to happen soon.

He told South China Morning Post last month that there’s a strong chance of the fight taking place in Tokyo when the promotion returns to Japan.

“Most likely this year, but possibly Tokyo,” Sityodtong told SCMP.