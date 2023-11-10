Photo from PVL Media Bureau

MANILA – Creamline head coach Sherwin Meneses has no reason to be unhappy about his team as the Cool Smashers stay unbeaten at the 2023 PVL All-Filipino Conference.

Speaking to the media after the Creamline-Petro Gazz bout, Meneses was all praises for his team as they booked a 25-22, 23-25, 25-27, 25-19, 15-13 victory over the Angels on Thursday at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig City.

"Number one, siyempre masaya kami at naitawid namin 'yung panalo namin, and ako, sobrang saya ko kasi 'yung team namin nagde-deliver lahat, ' yun naman 'yung importante," he said, speaking highly of his players.

Creamline though had to survive its first five-setter this tournament against the Angels.

"Masaya kami kahit na ganun 'yung panalo namin, kasi 'di naman magpapatalo 'yung Petro Gazz talaga kasi 'yung chemistry nila, nandiyan din," Meneses said.

Hitter Bernadeth Pons, who had crucial attacks in Sets 4 and 5, said in a postgame interview that the tough grind worked wonders for the Cool Smashers.

"Lagi lang kaming nire-remind ni coach na 'wag naming problemahin 'yung mga mali namin. Mag-focus kami sa kung ano 'yung ilalaro namin. 'Wag kami tumingin sa score, basta focus kami kung ano 'yung dapat naming i-perform, kung ano 'yung role namin sa loob ng court," she said.

Heading into their match against the F2 Logistics Cargo Movers next week, Meneses stressed that they just need to "follow their system" to keep their record unblemished.

"Ang importante kasi, 'yung sistema susundin namin. Kahit sino 'yung naglalaro, kahit bench pa 'yan, first six pa 'yan, or 'yung mga umalis sa amin na naglaro sa ibang bansa, ang importante is masunod 'yung sistema namin," he said.

"Kung matalo, matalo. Kung manalo, 'di sobrang bonus para sa amin," he added.

The Cool Smashers (5-0) will face the Cargo Movers (4-2) on Tuesday at the same venue.