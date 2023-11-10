Photo from PVL Media Bureau

MANILA – Putting a dent into Creamline's record will be difficult, F2 Logistics head coach Regine Diego acknowledged on Thursday, after her team swept the Gerflor Defenders at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig City.

F2 also previously defeated Farm Fresh for consecutive wins.

"Siyempre it's a good boost for the team para sa next game with the defending champions. Sinabi ko nga sa kanila, this is a good preparation para sa next game, and we cannot be complacent," Diego told reporters in a postgame interview.

The Creamline Cool Smashers showed on Thursday why they are currently undefeated at 5-0 in the PVL All-Filipino Conference after thumping Petro Gazz Angels in five sets.

"Tingin ko malaking bagay para ma-boost 'yung confidence nung team namin, kasi may mga games kami na downer talaga. Nate-test 'yung character ng mga players," Aby Maraño said, echoing the sentiment of her mentor. She contributed 10 points with six attacks against Gerflor.

Despite having "momentum," Diego said preparations are underway to polish their gameplay even more.

"Siyempre defending champions 'yon, hindi kami pwedeng magpatumpik-tumpik... Hopefully maganda 'yung laruin nila sa next game," Diego said.

"Siyempre 'yung team, sa sarili muna namin kami magpo-focus. Kasi 'di pa perfect 'yung ginagalaw."

The Cargo Movers will duke it out with the Cool Smashers on Tuesday, November 14, at the PhilSports Arena. They currently have a 4-2 slate.

