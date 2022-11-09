UAAP: UE's Stevens finding his groove after slow start

Gani Stevens (55) of the University of the East (UE) Red Warriors during their match against the Adamson University (AdU) Soaring Falcons for the University Athletic Association (UAAP) Season 85 elimination round held at the Araneta Coliseum in Cubao, Quezon City on October 8, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA, Philippines -- After a slow start to his rookie year in the UAAP, Gani Stevens of the University of the East (UE) has begun to establish himself as a key contributor for the Red Warriors.

Originally recruited by the University of Santo Tomas (UST) before transferring to UE, Stevens has solidified his place in Jack Santiago's rotation through increasingly productive games in the second round of UAAP Season 85.

In their most recent game, against defending champion University of the Philippines (UP), Stevens set a new career-high with 23 points on 10-of-15 shooting from the field to go along with six rebounds and three steals.

The Red Warriors absorbed an 83-69 loss but the performance of the burly Filipino-American forward turned heads.

"I'm so impressed [with Gani], and I'm so happy, because at least right now, nakikita na namin yung improvement niya," Santiago said of Stevens. "First year palang siya so just imagine, give him another year or two, maybe he will be a different Gani na."

Stevens joined the Red Warriors straight out of high school, and the big man won't deny that he struggled out of the gate in his UAAP career. The first round, he said, was a way for him to "test the waters."

"I didn't really know what to expect," he explained. "I was trying to play my hardest."

He has been more comfortable in the second round. While his game against UP was his best, Stevens also had a 13-point, 9-rebound effort against Far Eastern University where he went 6-of-6 from the field.

Through 10 games, Stevens is averaging 8.6 points and 6.6 rebounds while playing well over 26 minutes per game for Santiago.

"Now the second round, I feel like, you know, now that I kind of gotten into the groove and rhythm of the game, I'm just trying to showcase more of my abilities," he said.

Both Santiago and Stevens give credit to their big man coach, Don Allado, for his rapid improvement. The De La Salle University legend had taken Stevens under his wing and the young forward was eager to learn.

"Everything he was telling me… I was taking it to heart," said Stevens, who was made aware of Allado's achievements not just in the UAAP but in the PBA as well. "When we do something in practice, I try to do it in the game."

"Everything he says, I just listen and like you know, especially knowing his past, his achievements, accolades, you know, everything he says, I know it's gonna help me be a better player so I just listen and play the hardest," he added.

UAAP Season 85 is streaming on iWantTFC every Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday, available for Premium users outside the Philippines.

Related video: