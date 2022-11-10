PLDT beat Akari in straight sets on Thursday at the Araneta Coliseum to bolster its semifinal bid in the PVL Reinforced Conference.

The High Speed Hitters had it 25-11, 25-21, 25-19 against the Power Chargers to snap a 4-game slump.

Mika Reyes led the surge for PLDT with 15 points on 10 attacks, 2 blocks and 3 aces.

The High Speed Hitters imposed their will early, fought back in the second set, and broke away from a tight mid-game skirmish in the third to complete the romp.

PLDT improved its record to 2-4.

The Chargers, who upset the Flying Titans in five last Nov. 3, all but bowed out of the semis race with a 2-5 slate with their last elims game against the Cargo Movers on No. 15.

(More details to follow.)