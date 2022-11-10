From PVL.ph

Cignal was able to hammer out a tough 5-set victory against Petro Gazz on Thursday to remain in the hunt for a semifinals slot in the in the PVL Reinforced Conference.

The HD Spikers had it 25-22, 34-32, 15-25, 16-25, 15-13 during their clash with the Angels at the Araneta Coliseum.

With the win, Cignal improved its record to 3-2.

The HD Spikers will need to sweep their last 3 games against rivals also in the heat of the race for the last two seats in post-elims play of the season-ending conference.

Petro Gazz, which is also bidding for Final Four spot, fell to 3-2.

(Mere details to follow.)