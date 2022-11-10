North Cotabato's Jao Umandal smashes past Bulacan's Lerry Francisco during their PNVF Champions League men's pool match Thursday. Handout photo



North Cotabato AMC swept One Balagtas Bulacan, 25-21, 25-18, 25-15, to claim the No. 2 spot in men's Pool B of the Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) Champions League at the Philsports Arena Thursday.

Jao Umandal scored 12 points, Fauzi Ismail added 10 points, including two service aces, while Lloyd Josafat, who was fielded in the second set, contributed eight points for the G-Spikers.

Now with a 3-1 record, North Cotabato will march to Friday's knockout quarterfinals of the tournament.

National University-Pasay City became Pool B winners via 4-0 sweep, capping its domination with a 25-13, 25-16, 25-15 romp of Aklan Wednesday night.

The Republicans were very much in the match in the first two sets, but ran out of steam in the third, as Umandal, Ismail and Wewe Medina delivered the goods, while Cian Silang fired two of his four points from the service zone in the third set.

Also in the quarters are Pool A's PGJC-Navy and Cignal and Pool C's TARAG-Lolek Bacolod and Army Taguig City.

Imus advance to quarterfinal round

Imus City kept its hopes alive as one of the top two best third-place finishers to advance to the quarterfinals following a 25-20, 25-10, 25-15 win over Aklan in the other Pool B match.

The Cavite-based side ended up at 2-2. Santa Rosa, which finished at No. 3 in Pool C with a 2-2 card, and VNS Quezon City, which defeated AIP Baguio, 25-15, 25-17, 25-14, to wound up third in Pool A at 2-2, still have a shot of making it.

Hero Austria came through with 12 points, including two service aces, while Madz Gampong and Ronniel Rosales had 11 and 10 points, respectively.

Coach Sammy Acaylar is happy to handle the team led by Imus native setter Ish Polvorosa.

"Actually, we had one week of preparations for this," said Acaylar. "Of course, it is a good exposure for the players. We get players from Imus itself to develop our own product."