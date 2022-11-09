Watch more News on iWantTFC

College of St. Benilde head coach Charles Tiu said his team has yet to receive an apology from the Jose Rizal University Heavy Bombers.

John Amores ran amok during their match yesterday and ended up punching Jimboy Pasturan and Taine Davis. Both players underwent checkups, and fortunately, were quickly discharged from the hospital.

“Maybe I’m expecting too much, but a simple sorry would have been OK,” Tiu said in an interview with ABS-CBN Sports on Wednesday.

“I mean I know some of those guys. I know their coach. I would have appreciated a sorry at least for what happened.”

Tiu also went to social media to express his disappointment and tweeted: “An apology of any form would have been nice. It is probably the right thing to do.”

Before the incident, there were a couple of scenarios that could have prevented the on-court melee, according to Tiu.

“Some (JRU) coaches were trying to stop but they’re trying to grab our players. I think they should be grabbing their players and pacifying Amores but they were pushing our players out,” said the coach, who hopes the incident strengthen the Blazers’ title resolve.

“I saw a bouncer miss a tackle on him. Sayang, kung na-tackle lang siya before noon, tapos na sana.”

Earlier today, the NCAA issued its verdict on the incident and slapped Amores with an indefinite suspension.

Meanwhile, Blazers Mark Sangco and Chris Flores were handed two-game suspensions for engaging in a brawl.

Heavy Bombers William Sy Jr. and Ryan Jay Arenal also received the same penalty due to disrespectful acts in front of the NCAA Management Committee.

A one-game suspension was also handed to JRU’s Jason Tan, Joshua Guiab, Jason Celis, Marwin Dionisio, Jan Abaoag, Jonathan Medina, Karl De Jesus, Christian Gonzales, and Benilde’s Ladis Lepalam.