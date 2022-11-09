Watch more News on iWantTFC

Even before John Amores' meltdown, things were already getting physical between the Jose Rizal University squad and the College of St. Benilde, said Blazers coach Charles Tiu.

But what made the JRU forward snap during that NCAA game on Tuesday, said Tiu, was a heckler who happened to be seated behind their bench.

"There's somebody behind our bench, a fan, not one of our players I'm sure heckling Amores," said the CSB coach in an interview with ABS-CBN Sports.

That sent Amores flying off the handle, charging his way to the Blazers bench and hurting several players.

"It was just so fast, I don't how to react at the moment. I just saw our guys falling down like flies. Two guys got sucker punched, they were not doing anything," said Tiu.

St. Benilde's Mark Sangco, Jimboy Pasturan, Taine Davis, and Migz Oczon ended up getting hurt.

Tiu said JRU has long been known for their physical style of play.

"If you look at their track record and history, they have been known as a physical team, they get into a bunch of stuff with a lot of other teams, not just us," he said.

"I tell you for sure, my guys were getting kicked all game long. In fact I didn't want to put in Will Gozum anymore because he told me they were fighting them hard and giving cheap shots, Sangco getting punched so I took him out a minute before that happened. I don't want anything to escalate."

St. Benidle was up comfortably 71-51 before the fracas blew up.

Tiu said players from the other team, including Amores, may already be getting frustrated with the game was going.

"I'm sure they were also getting frustrated but there's no excuse for those type of acts," he said.

As for the heckling, Amores should get used to fans with such behavior.

"If it was a fan, you should be used to that by now. In every game, fans are heckling," said the coach.

Amores ended up getting indefinite suspension from both the NCAA and his own team.