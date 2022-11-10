How to watch Gilas games vs Jordan, Saudi via streaming

Gilas Pilipinas is all set to do battle for the fifth window of the FIBA Basketball World Cup Asian qualifiers.

The nationals will take on Jordan in Amman on Nov. 11 at 12 a.m. Philippine time before heading to Jeddah to play the Saudi Arabian national team on Nov. 14 , 12 a.m. Philippine time.

Smart will stream the games via the GigaPlay App.

Gilas Pilipinas coaches announced the final roster that will make the trip to compete in the two matches overseas.

Back in the fold for the national team are members of the current pool led by 7-foot-2 Adelaide 36ers center Kai Sotto, together with Japan B.League imports Dwight Ramos and Bobby Ray Parks.



Meanwhile, the PBA takes a short break to loan key players led by reigning league MVP Scottie Thompson alongside Barangay Ginebra teammates Japeth Aguilar and Jamie Malonzo.

Also answering the Gilas call-back are CJ Perez of San Miguel Beermen and TNT’s Roger Pogoy, Calvin Oftana, and Poy Erram.



De La Salle University’s Kevin Quiambao and Ateneo de Manila University’s Ange Kouame occupy the last two slots.



Missing the games for this window due to various injuries are six-time PBA Most Valuable Player Junemar Fajardo of San Miguel, Meralco’s Chris Newsome, University of the Philippines’ Carl Tamayo, and Kiefer Ravena of the Shiga Lakestars in the Japan B.League.



Currently carrying a 3-3 win-loss slate, Gilas Pilipinas has already qualified for the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup by virtue of the Philippines being one of the host countries.

Despite this, the team continues to go all out during the remaining games of the qualifiers as it prepares to face even bigger competition on the world stage.



Related video: